Sandy Drabik Collins endorsed by late husband's daughters

Mayoral candidate Sandy Drabik Collins has gained one more endorsement that is near and dear to her heart.

Sunday, the daughters of late Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins threw their support behind Drabik Collins.

Tamara Dickey, Laurie Mulligan, and Kelly Sheridan stated that they trust Drabik Collins will carry out their Dad's platform and are now asking Toledoans to support her this election.

Drabik Collins has also gained support from the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association and "The Toledo Blade" newspaper.

