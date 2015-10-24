Armed robbery suspect on the run after west Toledo robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Armed robbery suspect on the run after west Toledo robbery

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Surveillance footage of suspect (Source: Toledo Police Dept.) Surveillance footage of suspect (Source: Toledo Police Dept.)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are looking for a man that robbed a carryout in west Toledo on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police report the man entered the the In and Out Mart on Berdan Ave. just after 3 p.m. brandishing a handgun.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, about 5’7” tall and weighing about 150 lbs.

He was wearing a black hoodie and sweats.

The man made off with money out of the cash register and fled on foot.

Witnesses say they saw a man running in between houses with a gun in his hand in the neighborhood adjacent to the store.

Later a witness found a BB gun in the back yard of her home.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

