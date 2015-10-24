Rotary Club putting weight behind cleaning up Lake Erie

Rotary Club members are always up for a challenging task.



Thirty years ago they set out to eradicate polio and helped make it happen.



Now, they want to keep Lake Erie clean, healthy and safe— and free of toxic algal blooms.



This weekend, the Toledo Rotary Club hosted a Lake Erie Watershed Crisis Conference.



Members were briefed by leaders and experts from academia, government, agriculture and industry on how to deal with and prevent algal blooms — learning it has to be a team effort.



“Rotarians are going to be a driving force behind keeping advocacy going and the foot on the pedal so there’s a collaborative approach in the end to this being solved,” said Rotary International Director Jennifer Jones.



Case in point: a program started by the Chatham, Ontario Rotarians called Clean Water for a Living.



Residents and businesses get their water from Lake Erie and are encouraged to reduce consumption or recycle water.



Farmers are asked to do no till farming and plant cover crops to prevent phosphorous runoff from entering the lake.



“We’re trying to create awareness that water is not an infinite resource on this planet and letting Rotary be the conduit to drive that forward,” said Blake Vince from the Chatham Rotary.



For Toledo, the good news at the conference was that the likelihood of another water crisis is reduced because the water treatment plant is more prepared to detect an algal problem.



The bad news: The Maumee River continues to be a concern.



“We need to reduce the amount of phosphorous that’s coming into the lake primarily out of the Maumee River. It’s the largest contributor of phosphorous. It really drives the problem,” said Jeff Reutter of the Ohio Sea gr ant College Program.



Bottom line to all this: Rotary plans to be proactive in its efforts to protect Lake Erie just like it did while providing millions of free polio shots to kids.

