Trick-or-treating with allergies: The Teal Pumpkin Project is an easy way to include everyone in this Halloween tradition

Trick-or-treating is a traditional Halloween pastime. But, for children with allergies, it can be a source of anxiety and disappointment.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was created to include everyone in the fun by providing awareness for communities to diversify their treats to include inexpensive non-food alternatives.

Halley Sullivan from Findlay's Teal Pumpkin Project has two kids with lactose allergies.

"When we trick-or-treat, we carry EpiPens. We're kind of nervous about what they're going to get their hands on. Teal Pumpkin offers non-food treats for children with medical restrictions, food allergies, diabetic...so that they could trick-or-treat safely," said Sullivan.

To be a part of this project, all you need to do is pick out pumpkin and paint it teal - the color of food allergy awareness. Once you place this pumpkin on your porch, you are indicating that you carry non-candy related treats for children with allergies or restrictions in addition to regular candy for those without.

Some examples of inexpensive non-food treats could be: glow sticks, stickers, toy cars or costume jewelry.

For more information on the Teal Pumpkin Project, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.