Possible open container entertainment district in downtown Toledo

Next month, a hearing will be held to decide whether or not to approve a downtown Toledo district as an entertainment district. The area being proposed is along Adams Street, Uptown - which has bars, boutiques, and restaurants on both sides of the road.

The Village on Adams Street Board decided to work with the city of Toledo to try and pass a law that would allow the uptown district on Adams Street to be an open container entertainment district.

"I think it's really great for the neighborhood," said Jessica Crossfield, owner of Handmade Toledo. "There's a lot of bars and there's restaurants and I think that it would increase walkability and people walking from one end of the street to the next of the street, and experience a little bit more."

Many local business owners agree.

A hearing is scheduled in November and a decision is expected later that month.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.