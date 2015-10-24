MISSING ADULT ALERT: 82-year-old woman with Alzheimers

A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a woman from Solon, Ohio.

Lucretia Wesley was last seen in Bedford Heights, Ohio on Friday, Oct. 23. She was heading home in a green Chevy Cruz with OH plate number GDW2225 to Janet Blvd. in Solon.

Ms. Wesley is an 82-year-old black female and suffers from Alzheimers and other medical conditions that require medication. She is 5' 3" tall and weighs 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or her vehicle. Call 9-1-1.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred to investigating law enforcement.

