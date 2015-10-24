Two cars racing on E. Bancroft knock down several power lines

One person is in the hospital following a crash in Toledo.

It happened along E. Bancroft just after 3:30 Saturday morning.

Police reported observing a red Ford Fusion and a white Chevy Impala speeding, first eastbound at Bancroft and Monroe. The Impala appeared to be chasing the Fusion as they approached a slight right turn at Bancroft and Cherry. Both drivers were unable to navigate the turn at the speed they were driving and veered off the road to the right.

The Fusion struck a parked car and then a building. The Impala struck three utility poles before coming to a stop. .

The driver of the Fusion, Shawntray Pratt, 32, of Toledo was injured in the crash and taken to St. Vincent's Hospital. As of Saturday afternoon he was listed in critical condition. The driver and occupants of the Impala fled the scene. Their identities are unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

