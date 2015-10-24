Grand Jury decides not to indict officer for Linhart death

After reviewing facts from the June 9, 2015 officer involved shooting that killed 30-year-old Jeremy Linhart, the Grand Jury returned a decision not to indict the officers involved.

Officer Andrew Rudnik, a two year veteran of the Findlay Police Department, made the initial traffic stop on the morning of June 9. Officer Aaron Fletchner, an eleven year veteran of the department, was the back-up officer on the stop.

Linhart was the passenger in the stopped car driven by Ericka Wright of Findlay. The officers pulled over Wright because she was under suspension. Linhart and Wright were removed from the car and upon a search a handgun was discovered underneath the front passenger seat.

Officer Fletchner attempted to arrest Linhart and secure him in handcuffs when a struggle ensued. Linhart then reached under the front passenger seat for the handgun. And when he refused to remove his hand from under the seat Officer Fletchner fired one shot hitting Linhart in the chest.

Officers performed first aid and Hancock County EMS arrived moments later. Linhart was transported to the Blanchard Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Upon being tested at the Ohio Bureau of Investigation crime lab, Linhart’s DNA was found on the gun.

Heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine were all found inside the Ford. An autopsy performed by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office also showed amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, ephedrine, oxycodone, and phenylpropanolamine in Linhart's system.

An internal investigation by the Findlay Police Dept. cleared the officers involved of any wrongdoing.

The criminal investigation was handled by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which was forwarded to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office and ultimately presented to the special Grand Jury Friday.

The officers involved will be returned to full duty.

