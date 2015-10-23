US Sen. Brown endorses Hicks-Hudson for Toledo mayor - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

US Sen. Brown endorses Hicks-Hudson for Toledo mayor

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson has picked up another endorsement in her bid to remain mayor in the upcoming election.

United States Senator Sherrod Brown announced on Friday that he's endorsing Hicks-Hudson.

Senator Brown cited Mayor Hicks-Hudson's "remarkable leadership" in addressing water quality, economic development and social justice issues.

Since declaring her candidacy for mayor, Hicks-Hudson has received backing from the Lucas County Democratic Party and several unions.  

