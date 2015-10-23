Police safety plan for Toledo Zombie Crawl

Saturday, Adams Street between 11th and 21st will be crawling with the undead for the annual Adam's Street Zombie Crawl. But even the living dead have to follow the law.

Lt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department says they're not trying to stop the fun, but want to make sure everyone is safe. He says they don't anticipate any problems, but just in case they'll have extra officers on the streets. Plus, the organizers of the event are hiring off-duty cops.

"Those officers are going to be working a variety of different times, between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. That is when we'll have the most officers down there. That's when we're expecting the biggest crowds," said Heffernan. "But we'll also have some on-duty officers and using some of our bike patrols and things like that to monitor the area. There's also a SkyCop Camera down on Adams Street too, so our real-time crime center will be looking in on that."

In addition to the officers you'll be able to spot easily, there will be cops going undercover.

"Whenever we have large crowds, we usually have a contingent of uncover officers at or around the event," said Heffernan.

An event organizer says in 2014, the undead experience drew more than 7,000 people. This year, they expect more than 10,000 people.

Heffernan says they will be watching for drunk driving and those intending to drink and drive.

"I can't say strongly enough about the message of don't drink and drive," said Heffernan. "Not only can it ruin your life, but it can ruin somebody else's."

According to event organizers, two taxi stands will be set up to keep people from drinking and driving.

