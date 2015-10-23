Perrysburg teen shares story of homelessness at Tent City

It's called a weekend of community compassion and support.

Tent City is underway in Downtown Toledo, an event held annually to raise awareness of homelessness in the area. And this year, it kicked off with a Parade of Compassion lead by Tent City Mayor Celina Stevens.

This strong 16-year-old is a junior at Perrysburg High School, but has already graduated from the school of hard knocks. Celina has been battered, beaten, abandoned by her substance abusing parents and left homeless.

"Everything is a learning experience. Everything happens for a reason. You live things and then you learn from them" says Celina.

Celina has lived in seven states, smoked pot when she was twelve, attempted suicide twice, been in and out of psychiatric units, juvenile detention and group homes.

Last year, Celina moved to Toledo and her life turned around. Her aunt, Melissa Alvarado, gained legal custody of Celina and gave her exactly what was missing in her life.

"I think the stability, the love, the support, the discipline," says Alvarado.

"Oh yeah, I tell my aunt every single day 'Auntie, you saved my life. Without you, I would be dead by now,'" adds Celina.

Celina does volunteer work for United Way and 1 Matters, the organizer of Tent City.

She's gone from being a straight F student to getting A's and B's, sharing her story of overcoming obstacles with classmates.

"I've learned so many things. I've learned that you cannot give up. You just can't give up. Nothing is going to be handed to you. You have to work on your goals," she says.

Right now, Celina Stevens' goal is to become a cosmetologist and social worker.

