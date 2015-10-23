Village on Adams seeks open container designation

The Zombie Crawl on Adams on Saturday could serve as a preview of things to come in the Village on Adams neighborhood in uptown Toledo.



Since May the Village on Adams board has been working with the city to try and pass a law that would allow the area to be an outdoor open container entertainment district.



"I think it's really great for the neighborhood. There's a lot of bars and there's a lot of restaurants and I think that it would increase walkability, and people walking from one end of the street to the next end of the street, and experience a little bit more," said Jessica Crossfield, owner of Handmade Toledo and a Village on Adams board member.



Crossfield says if the law passes it would allow the different bars, restaurants and shops to work together instead of in competition with each other. She says it would also help the businesses create a stronger neighborhood and one that is appealing to visitors who don't live in the Uptown neighborhood.



Village on Adams treasurer Zach Lahey says the goal is to put Toledo on the map as a model for other cities.



"It's something you can do in downtown Toledo is take your drink and enjoy the architecture, the sights, the murals, the parks of downtown," said Lahey. "I think the ultimate goal is to have a well orchestrated area and demonstrate to not only other areas in our city, but being one of the first in Ohio a lot of people will be watching and seeing how we do it."



Besides being a role model for other cities and neighborhood districts throughout the state, Lahey says they want to make sure they do it right with efficiency and safety at the forefront.



With two schools being in the area, Toledo School for the Arts and the Life Skills Center, Lahey says he had to find a good balance with restrictions. So if the law is passed the open container hours will be Monday - Friday from 5 p.m.-1 a.m., and start at noon on Saturday and Sunday. There would also be additional receptacles to prevent excessive trash and littering, and you would not be able to take drinks in from bar-to-bar, you would have to finish it on your walk or throw it in the provided containers before entering a new bar.



"The outdoor refreshment area will be a great way to take in everything that Adams Street has to offer, and really kind of help beautify the neighborhood," Lahey said.



The Village on Adams has been working with the city since May to iron out details of the legislation submitted to the city at the beginning of the month.



There will be a hearing on the proposal on November 12 and a vote on November 24.

