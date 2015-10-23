Zombies to overtake uptown area on Saturday

The sixth annual Zombie Crawl on Adams Street kicks off this weekend with a Zombie run and other fun activities.

The event started six years ago when a few hundred people responded to a Facebook post.

Last year, thousands of people showed up.

The Village on Adams Street will look a little different on Saturday. From 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Adams Street from 11th to 21st Street will be blocked off and crawling with people for the 6th annual Zombie Crawl.



"The mission of the village has always been to just advance Adams Street and really make it a great place to be,” said Zach Lahey, Village on Adams.



Lahey says the event continues to grow – from 5,000 in 2013 to 7,000 last year.

This year they anticipate at least 10,000 people will show up.

It's not just the local businesses benefiting either; the Zombie Crawl serves as a learning event for the Toledo School for the Arts 6-12th grade students.



“We don't really have like a make-up class at TSA, so this is kind of like one of the experiences we get with make-up. So it's really interesting to think about like a totally another, another idea of theatre that's not just performing or directing,” said TSA student Reagan Shull.



Although the students will be doing face paintings for free, donations are recommended to help fund future school programs and events.



Besides face painting, the Zombie Crawl will also have a Zombie run, DJs, a beer garden and art performances by local companies like Handmade Toledo.



The Maumee Bay Brewery Company also created a special zombie beer that each bar will be featuring.



Lahey says there will be a wrist band station so you don't have to show your ID at each venue, and a taxi station to keep attendees safe with transportation.



Adams St. between 11th and 21st will be closed to traffic on Saturday night.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.