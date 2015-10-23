Smoldering bird's nest sets off fire alarm at UT

University of Toledo says a smoldering bird's nest caused a fire alarm to sound at the Health Science Campus Friday.

They say the nest was built under the eave and on top of an exterior spotlight at the entrance of the Wolfe Pharmacy Center.

Friday the nest began to smolder and set off the fire alarms. The building was evacuated and UT Police and Toledo Fire crews responded to remove the nest.

The entrance to the building will remain closed until repairs can be made to the eave.



The Wolfe Pharmacy Center is connected to the Health Science Building, where the smoke was originally reported to be coming from.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.