Berdan Building facelift begins next week

Construction on the Berdan Building in downtown Toledo is officially underway, with façade work and construction being prepped for next week.



The Berdan is a historic building in the Warehouse District near Erie, Washington and Huron streets.



Last year, a Michigan-based owner was gr anted approval by the Toledo Planning Commission to start work on the building. The goal is to redevelop the vacant, four-story warehouse into a 115-unit apartment loft complex.



Jeff Lewis, who was working downtown near the building on Friday, said he hopes it will bring more people to the Warehouse District.



"I think anything that's going to bring people downtown is great," said Lewis. "I think it's still going to need some things to support people living down here, like places to shop and such, because I think that's lacking right now, but I'm excited about everything going on downtown right now.



The Berdan Building is a Toledo landmark. It was built in 1902, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. When renovations are complete, it will host 73 one-bedroom and 42 two-bedroom units.



Those in the area are hopeful the redevelopment will make room for more retail and living space, as well as cater to a younger crowd.



"It's positive all around. I couldn't see a negative, honestly," said Ben Kirby, who lives downtown and works at Grumpy's restaurant. "I think it's really positive for the younger people like myself that both work down here, spend their recreational time down here, and also live down here now."



The city of Toledo said there will be space on the first floor of the building for a possible restaurant. As certain floors of the building are completed, they will be rented out by the end of next year, with the full project completion expected in 2017.



Drivers should expect lane restrictions on Erie Street starting next week and lasting into the near future, as work on the building begins. Once renovations on that side are done, crews will move to the Washington street side, with periodic lane closures there, as well.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.