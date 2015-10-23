Online shoppers beware of porch pirates

Many love the convenience of online shopping, but what you may not know is that there could be someone else waiting for your package to arrive at your door.

Rick Deckman of Tarzana, California says he's been a victim. Home surveillance video shows a UPS truck d ropping off packages at Deckman's home. Then, moments later, an unexpected visitor pulls up in a U-Haul and in seconds, Deckman's packages are gone.

Deckman says he thinks the guy may have then followed the UPS truck to another home.

Police tracked the thief down by his license plate and raided his apartment, where they found hundreds of packages believed to be stolen and planned to be re-sold.

Police say this problem is growing at an alarming rate as more and more people are shopping online, especially with the holidays coming up.

The National Retail Federation reports that customers say they will do 46 percent of their holiday shopping online this holiday season.

In response, UPS says they will have layered security protocols. Plus, their customers can ask for alternate d rop off locations like a back porch or garage. You can also sign up for apps that send a text when a delivery has been made.

So what about the guy in California? Deckman did get his packages back from police, after they were recovered.

