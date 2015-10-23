Ottawa Hills music students helping Toledo after-school program

This Sunday kicks off the musical performance year for Ottawa Hills Schools.



This year, they've decided to use the event to perform music with a purpose.



Throughout the fall semester, the music students at Ottawa Hills have been collecting supplies for Kids Unlimited, an after school program in central Toledo.



They've been gathering school supplies along with games and athletic balls.



The outreach will now extend beyond the classroom as people attending this Sunday's Fall Collage Chorale can d rop off these items as well.



Ottawa Hills vocal music teacher Donna Wipfli says the event fits in with this year's "Music with a Purpose" program.



"We think of music as this gift, and it can be a gift in many ways. And this is just one way to kind of reach out to others around the community," said Wipfli, "And it's such an easy thing to do at a concert, we'll have hundreds of people listening."



The supplies will be delivered to Kids Unlimited early next week.



The Ottawa Hills Fall Collage Concert is this Sunday, Oct. 25 at 7:00 pm in the High School Gym.

