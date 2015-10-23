ISOH Impact seeking donations for Hurricane Patricia victims

With Hurricane Patricia set to hit land in Mexico on Friday night, ISOH Impact is gearing up to send shipments to both Mexico and Texas.

Before they can ship supplies, however, they need your help.



Supplies like tarps, shovels, gloves and cleaning supplies are needed. If you want your donations to make a bigger impact, however, cash donations are best and can be made right on their website.



Cash allows the organization to buy in bulk makes your donation dollars go further.



"This community is really awesome. They always step up to the plate to help and I'm asking them to help again. This is a catastrophic event and it's not just about Mexico and Texas, it's about our fellow mankind," said Linda Greene, president and CEO of ISOH Impact.



And time is of the essence. With the storm set to hit on Friday night, ISOH Impact hopes to send shipments to their outreach partner groups in Mexico and Texas first thing next week.



Click here for more information on the supplies needed and to give a monetary donation.

If you do have supplies to donate you can d rop them off at ISOH Impact's warehouse in Waterville or any Tireman location.

