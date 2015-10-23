City's newest equipment helping to sweep away cancer

You might do a double take the next time you see a city street sweeper go by. The city's new pink sweeper was unveiled on Friday and it comes with an important message.



The sweeper’s debut was part of a public service employee appreciation event. The sweeper is painted pink and has “Sweeping Away Cancer” on it, to raise awareness of cancer research.



The city says the event also garnered $6,000 for the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” program.

The money came from the sweeper’s manufacturer, Global Environmental Products, and its Ohio and Michigan dealer, MTech.



The new sweeper cost $190,000.

The city says it has a larger material capacity, which means it will need fewer trips to unload.



It also drives in a faster travel mode and drivers are able to sit up front, as opposed to the back, which gives them better visibility as they are making their runs.



A press release from Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson's office says the idea to put a health awareness message on a sweeper came from Toledo Public Services Manager Jeremy Mikolajczyk two years ago when he started researching new models of street sweepers.

The city was offered their choice of colors and when someone mentioned it could be painted pink, instead of the normal orange.

The city says Mikolajczyk started to think that the city’s new equipment could do more than sweep streets.



The press release says Alex Houser Vukoder, Director of Division Communications for the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” program, praised the “Sweeping Away Cancer” project as “a most unique and portable way to promote awareness messaging.”



The wrapping on the vehicle was provided free of charge to the city by Visual Marking Systems, Global Environmental Products and MTech.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.



















