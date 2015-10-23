Coffee with Cops bridging gap between police and citizens

The Toledo Police Department held their second Coffee with Cops event on Friday morning.



We are learning these are more then just good PR events for the Toledo Police Department. They are getting much needed results for citizens.



One man told an officer about a problem on his west Toledo block.



All the street lights were out and he was concerned for the safety of his neighborhood.



Now a TPD officer has been assigned to this issue and the man was assured he will have a safer street soon.



Citizens have been dealing with these kinds of issues forever, but in many instances have had no where to turn to get help.

Now there is a bridge between police officers and the average citizen.



The turnout at the first two events has been overwhelming for Lt. Phil Cook. He expects even more citizens to attend upcoming Coffee with Cops events.



The next Coffee with Cops event is scheduled for November 9th from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Deez Diner, 2007 N. Holland-Sylvania.

An evening session is scheduled for November 17th from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Sabastiano's Italiano, 4448 Heatherdowns Blvd.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.













