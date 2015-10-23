ResponsibleOhio TV ad campaign spending to double before election

An analysis done by the Center for Public Integrity shows how much money has been spent on television advertising in the Issue 3 marijuana legalization campaign thus far.



The data shows that ResponsibleOhio, the group backing Issue 3, has spent an estimated $3.75 million to air around 8200 television ads across the state of Ohio.

ResponsibleOhio Executive Director Ian James said the organization will likely double that amount in the next week before the November 3 election.



"With this week and next week, we'll spend probably close to $4 million, I would guess, on television and another $1-2 million on direct mail and door knocks," James said. "This has been a fight for over 20 years. The state politicians refused to legalize marijuana for chronically ill all that time and yet spent 10 days this summer placing Issue 2 on the ballot to stop medical marijuana. It costs an incredible amount of money to fight back against these well-moneyed special interest politicians."



The new data also showed that opposition campaign Ohioans Against Marijuana Monopolies spent more than $33,000 to air a total of 31 television ads.



The analysis covers ads purchased between Jan. 1, 2014 and Oct. 19, 2015. The estimate did not include funds spent on radio, online, direct mail ads or television ads aired on local cable.

