BG police to upgrade security cameras amid unusual rise in crime

The past 90 days have kept Bowling Green police busy. An unusual amount of crime has been happening at the Circle K gas station on Wooster and North Prospect.



So far, police have responded to four assaults and 25 calls relating to fights, drugs and alcohol violations.

The gas station is just one block away from popular downtown bars and restaurants.



In order to keep people safe, the city’s police chief says the department will be updating their security cameras across the city.



“We need to make that investment,” said Chief Tony Hetrick. “We are buying them in the next couple weeks to increase our capability down there. We're not going to add additional cameras. We are going to upgrade the ones that are there.”



Police expect to have the updates installed in all cameras in one month.

