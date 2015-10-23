Hayes Elementary School evacuated after bomb threat - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hayes Elementary School evacuated after bomb threat

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

The Fremont City Schools Superintendents office says Hayes Elementary school has been evacuated because of a bomb threat.

A message to parents on the school system website says all students are out of the school.

It also says police are at the Hayes Elementary doing a building search.

It's unclear if this threat is related to the recent fake bomb threats received at other local schools. 

