Hayes Elementary School evacuated after bomb threat

The Fremont City Schools Superintendents office says Hayes Elementary school has been evacuated because of a bomb threat.

A message to parents on the school system website says all students are out of the school.

It also says police are at the Hayes Elementary doing a building search.

It's unclear if this threat is related to the recent fake bomb threats received at other local schools.

