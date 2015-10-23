Northwood math teacher facing child pornography charges to remain in jail

A Northwood math teacher facing federal child pornography charges will remain behind bars.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, agents served a federal search warrant at Frank Stefan’s home on Eastpointe Drive, where they arrested the 58-year-old.



Stefan admitted to police that he has viewed child pornography on his computer for the last 15 to 20 years. He said he did not save the files but acknowledged that agents might recover child pornography on his computer. Stefan told police he knew viewing it was wrong and illegal.

Stefan is charged with accessing child pornography with intent to view and receipt of child pornography/aiding and abetting. He was scheduled to appear before a federal court judge Monday, Oct. 27, but waived his right. By doing so, Stefen will remain in jail.

Greg Clark, the Superintendent of Northwood Schools, said Stefan is no longer an employee in the district. The former teacher submitted his letter of resignation Friday, Oct. 23, and it was accepted.



Stefan's next court appearance has not been scheduled.

