Ohio pro-pot group raises $12M in 3 months, opponents raise $7K

A group seeking to legalize recreational and medicinal marijuana in Ohio has more than half a million dollars in campaign cash on hand to spend in the ballot effort leading up to Election Day.

A campaign finance report filed Thursday shows that ResponsibleOhio's political action committee raised close to $12 million in the past three months to support its proposal. It's also spent about the same amount over that period.

The ballot issue campaigns are reporting their latest political fundraising and spending to the state's elections chief.

Opponents of the pot legalization initiative reported raising about $713,000.

Thursday's filings come as an analysis from the Center for Public Integrity shows that the pro-pot group has spent an estimated $3.75 million to air nearly 8,200 television ads across the state.

