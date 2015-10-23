More than 61,000 voters cast ballots so far in Ohio's election

The state's elections chief says more than 61,000 Ohioans have cast their ballots ahead of next month's election and nearly 223,000 absentee ballots have been requested.

Secretary of State Jon Husted's office says that as of last week, about 27,000 had voted in person and about 34,000 cast ballots by mail.

Voters will decide the fate of three statewide ballot initiatives on Election Day.

One would legalize marijuana for medical reasons and recreational use, while another seeks to prevent monopolies from being inserted into the state constitution. A separate measure would overhaul how state legislative districts are drawn.

More than 1,700 local issues also are on the ballot.

Husted says fewer than 333,000 voters cast absentee ballots in 2013, when there were no statewide questions on the ballot.

