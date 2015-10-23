Gas leak found at Bedford HS, students sent home

Students were evacuated to the Junior High School until buses brought them home.

Crews from Michigan Gas Utilities were called to Bedford High School after a gas leak.

High school students were sent home Friday morning at Bedford High School after a gas leak.

The leak was detected early Friday morning when teachers and students smelled a strong odor of gasoline.

Students were immediately evacuated from the building.

Parents picked up their children in the back of the junior high school, and buses took them home around 8:30 a.m.

The district's superintendent said all high school students were home by 9 a.m.

Crews from Michigan Gas Utilities are working to figure out what happened.

The football game scheduled for Friday night will go on as scheduled.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.