Gas leak found at Bedford HS, students sent home

High school students were sent home Friday morning at Bedford High School after a gas leak. 

The leak was detected early Friday morning when teachers and students smelled a strong odor of gasoline. 

Students were immediately evacuated from the building. 

Parents picked up their children in the back of the junior high school, and buses took them home around 8:30 a.m.

The district's superintendent said all high school students were home by 9 a.m.

Crews from Michigan Gas Utilities are working to figure out what happened. 

The football game scheduled for Friday night will go on as scheduled. 

