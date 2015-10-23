Toledo Yacht Club not shutdown, hopes to be open another 100 years

The Toledo Yacht Club has been a fixture in Point Place for more than 100 years.

Last Friday however, the yacht club parking lot was empty and the building was locked up. Members received an email that Thursday informing them of a shutdown, which caught some off guard.

But the email was worded wrong and the shutdown was only over the weekend. Members say they were working to get things in order for an event.

“We're fine. We're going strong. We have not shut our doors. We have events planned every weekend for the next two months,” said Cheri Kaintz with the Toledo Yacht Club.

Members say they're hoping to stay open for 100 more years.

