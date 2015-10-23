10 at 10: Carty Finkbeiner - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

10 at 10: Carty Finkbeiner

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

We're less than two weeks away from electing a new mayor of Toledo.  

WTOL 11's 10 at 10 series is bringing all seven candidates to you, live, leading up to the election. 

Thursday it was Independent, Democrat and Former Mayor Carty Finkbeiner's turn.  

Carty's a local guy, graduate of Maumee Valley County Day School and Denison University. He served eight years on Toledo City Council and was elected the city's first strong mayor in 1993. He was then re-elected in 1997, termed out, and elected once again in 2005. 

Watch the video above to hear his answers to your questions. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • WTOL 11 Poll

  • The Toledo mayoral election is right around the corner. Who are you voting for?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Mike Bell
    22%
    423 votes
    Opal Covey
    16%
    293 votes
    Sandy Drabik Collins
    10%
    181 votes
    Mike Ferner
    5%
    87 votes
    Carty Finkbeiner
    20%
    381 votes
    Paula Hicks-Hudson
    10%
    182 votes
    Sandy Spang
    6%
    121 votes
    Undecided
    12%
    217 votes
Powered by Frankly