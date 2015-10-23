10 at 10: Carty Finkbeiner

We're less than two weeks away from electing a new mayor of Toledo.

WTOL 11's 10 at 10 series is bringing all seven candidates to you, live, leading up to the election.

Thursday it was Independent, Democrat and Former Mayor Carty Finkbeiner's turn.

Carty's a local guy, graduate of Maumee Valley County Day School and Denison University. He served eight years on Toledo City Council and was elected the city's first strong mayor in 1993. He was then re-elected in 1997, termed out, and elected once again in 2005.

Watch the video above to hear his answers to your questions.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.