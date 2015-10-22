TFD updates evacuation policy after radio failure

An incident earlier this month has triggered the Toledo Fire Department to update their existing evacuation policy to ensure the safety of all Toledo firefighters in the event their radios fail or any other issues arise.

"The evacuation policy is that the closest fire apparatus will sound it's air horn three consecutive times, they'll be a short pause and then it will sound it's air horn again three consecutive times," says Lt. Matt Hertzfeld, PIO for TFD.

That's the signal for all the firefighters to evacuate the structure and to meet outside in the event of a radio failure or other emergencies on the fire ground. The idea is to make sure everyone is safe when communication is lost.

"Many times during a fire, ground crews will be talking to each other or the incident commander will be talking with the crews and it's not uncommon for information to be exchanged between our dispatchers and our incident commander. So that's a vital link to our dispatchers," says Lt. Hertzfeld.

He says the update was necessary in light of the radio failure that happened on October 1 and to inform those who haven't used it.

"What happens is, some of these policies that don't get used very often, you forget about them and you tend to lose track of them," says Hertzfeld.

According to Lt. Hertzfeld, any policy that keeps the firefighters safe is important.

"They're all components in keeping our firefighters safe on the fire ground. And whether it's from radio failure, whether it's from a loss of water or some other type of issue that may occur, they all fall under that umbrella and that's why a policy such as this, sounding the air horns, is a basic, simple thing that we can do on the fire ground," says Lt. Hertzfeld.

Lt. Hertzfeld says what happened on the first does not happen that often, but that does not reduce the impact it can have as firefighters fight a fire.

