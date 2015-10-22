Bedford's team manager scores special touchdown at Thursday night's game

It was the last game of the year for the Bedford Kicking Mules freshmen football team.

One Mule has been on the sidelines all year long, but that all changed Thursday.

Nick Hugo has been the team manager for the last two years, a kid who diligently performs his duties during a game.

But on this night, he suited up for a game against Saline.

"Because it's my favorite sport to play," says Nick.

What makes this such a special night? Nick has Aspergers syndrome.

"He's everyone's friend. He wants everyone to be his friend. He's outgoing, but lacking in social skills," according to Nick's mom Amanda.

Nick was called to run the last play of the game and had one goal in mind.

"To score a touchdown," he says.

And he would because the fix was on, but nobody seemed to mind.

Nick's brother Jacob would be his blocker.

Saline would let him score that dream touchdown.

"He's really nice and funny and cool," says Jacob.

It was a picture perfect play, a play Coach Jim Vergiels called as a way to honor Nick and his commitment to the team.

He crossed the goal line and was mobbed by his teammates.

"It was emotional. It transcended the game. It was awesome. He earned it. He spent two years with us. He's here every day. He's a great kid," says Coach Vergiels.

And also Bedford's newest gridiron great.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.