Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer visits alma mater Central Catholic

DeShone Kizer stopped by his alma mater on Thursday to watch Central Catholic football practice.

Since being named the starting quarterback at Notre Dame, his life has completely changed.

In just his second year on campus, he’s become the leader of one of the most historic football programs in the country.

Thursday, he talked about just how much his life has changed and what it was like to see himself on Sportscenter for the first time with WTOL 11 Sports reporter Jordan Strack.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.