Little Boo at the Toledo Zoo kicks off Thursday

It's one of the most fun times of the year at the Toledo Zoo. Little Boo at the Zoo started off the Halloween fun Thursday.

The two-day event lets the little ghouls and goblins around the area enjoy some pre-school age fun before the spookier activities start.

It's a safe, friendly Halloween event for the youngsters who can also see some animals while collecting treats.

The Zoo asks that you bring your own bag, plastic pumpkin, or other container for trick-or-treating. Costumes are encouraged.

Little Boo at the Zoo also runs Friday October 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids can enjoy crafts, puppet shows and games while they trick-or-treat.

