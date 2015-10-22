Toledo Walleye introduce 2015 game food options

Next time you head out to root on the Toledo Walleye, you may want to try some of the new items at the concession stands.

This year you'll find things like a deep fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich or even Buffalo fried ravioli.

If you’re a burger lover, you won’t want to miss the Southern Burger. It’s topped with pimento cheese spread and spicy pickle ribbons.

There’s even something for those of you who love items from south of the border. The queso French fries have a white cheese sauce and chorizo.

And for your sweet tooth - make sure you try out the Fretzel sundae. The sweet treat includes vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate and caramel sauces and sprinkled with crispy cinnamon pretzel bites.

The concessions manager, Scott Fuernstein, says the new options are great for anyone headed out to a game.

"You know we have fans that come to multiple games and fans that come to one game, but it's hugely important for us to make sure we're putting a great product out there and that it's not just popcorn and nachos," he said.

The first Walleye game at the Huntington Center is November 7.

