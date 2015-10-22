ProMedica teams up with AARP to fight hunger in 'Root Cause Coalition'

Nationally, roughly 15 percent of Americans are currently food insecure. So locally, ProMedica has taken steps to treat hunger as a health issue, not a welfare issue.



The Root Cause Coalition is a partnership between ProMedica and AARP. It was established to engage the national medical community to find a solution to hunger from a healthcare angle.



It began 5 years ago, when ProMedica studied the links of obesity to health, which lead to findings that nutrition in general has a compounding impact on people's health.



Now, ProMedica does food security screenings with all of their patients, and doctors even write prescriptions for a food pharmacy.



It's a practice Randy Oostra, President and CEO of ProMedica, hopes picks up nationally with the new coalition.



"Well, you see this great cause and effect of health and well being caused by hunger." said Oostra, "And, you know, in this country we have defined hunger many times as a welfare issue, and some people have made this whole welfare debate. And actually it is a health debate."



The coalition will begin with a study by the CDC Foundation in collaboration with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to establish best practices.



Though formed by a Northwest Ohio company, the Root Cause Coalition will be based in Washington D.C.

