Clay High School receives $20,000 donation

Students at Clay High School will soon get a new piece of equipment in the classroom all because of a $20,000 donation from Toledo Refining to the Electrical and Industrial Engineering Program.

"It's a huge step forward in where we want to go with the program," said Nick Elchert, Instructor of the program.

The money will be used to purchase a piece of training equipment that will help students understand what's referred to in the industry as control loops.

"So if you think about filling water up in a bucket out of your faucet, it sounds pretty simple, but if you do it at the same time you're pouring it out, you can have a problem. So this trainer is going to help them understand how to compensate for the disturbances that we have in the flow of process," said Elchert.

The level and flow control trainer is expected to put Students ahead of the game once they graduate.

"We're trying to prepare our students to be able to go out in the industry and make better decisions on what they want to do for a career when they graduate," Elchert said.

Northwest Ohio is full of manufacturing and industry jobs and the district is thankful Toledo Refining took an interest in the Eagles program.

"They'll probably be the ones that employee the future graduates of our program so for them to give us this kind of support is awesome," Elchert said.

The school is hoping to have the equipment by the end of December.

