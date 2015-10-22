Lucas County wants western Lake Erie designated "Impaired"

Lucas County has partnered up with multiple organizations in a call for action to the EPA.

It's all about the water quality of the Western Basin of Lake Erie and officials here feel the EPA hasn't done enough.



A year ago, the U.S. EPA passed on an opportunity to designate western Lake Erie as an impaired waterway.



So, local groups and Lucas County Commissioners have requested the EPA change their minds.



Under the Clean Water Act, if a waterway is designated as "Impaired" it is then illegible for additional monitoring and assessments to find where nutrients are coming from and how much.



According to Lucas County Commissioner Carol Contrada, those assessments are vital for the region to know how to combat the toxic Lake Erie algae and the nutrient runoff that is feeding it.



The impaired designation is the first step for the EPA to setup a Total Maximum Load district in the watershed, which would control the amount of nutrients washing into the Lake.



The EPA designation would help bridge the gap between all the local jurisdictions to work together.



"By listing the entire basin as impaired, this goes along with the U.S. EPA philosophy, as well as allowing us to deal with the problem regionally rather than jurisdiction by jurisdiction." said Contrada, "The watershed is huge and we really have to deal with it comprehensively rather than piecemeal."



The assessments would also assist in Ohio's agreement with Michigan and the Province of Ontario to lower Phosphorous runoff by 40 percent by 2025.



The U.S. EPA will hold a hearing to review the request and should be complete before the end of the year.

