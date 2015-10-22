ODOT addresses lack of lights on Anthony Wayne Bridge

There have been a lot of questions concerning the visibility on the newly renovated Anthony Wayne Bridge and now the Ohio Department of Transportation is responding.

The bridge has been open since last Thursday, but drivers have noticed that something is missing. The lights have not yet been installed on the bridge and ODOT says they won't be ready until late November or early December, because the 27 lights and light poles are still being made by Toledo Edison.

But ODOT officials insist it's not a safety hazard. They say there's a new striping on the bridge, which makes it easy to see where you're supposed to be driving. Plus, only one lane is open in each direction and there's a reflective concrete barrier that keeps you away from oncoming traffic.



ODOT’s project manager, David Geckle, says they are not required to have operating street lights to open the bridge.

“Our goal was the biggest thing, to get it open to traffic as soon as possible and that's what we could do to get that accomplished, is to open it without the street lighting in the median," he said. “Ideally that would have been the easiest, is yes, to have the lights on as we opened, but it didn't come to fruition that way.”

The pedestrian bridge on the Anthony Wayne Bridge is not yet open, which also minimizes any safety concerns.

Still, the bridge re-construction isn't done yet. Crews still have to remove a safety platform and scaffolding.

ODOT says both lanes in each direction should be open by Thanksgiving.

