Rossford police on the hunt for a TV thief

Police are on the hunt for a TV bandit.

Wednesday afternoon, police say someone broke into a home in the 700 block of Lime City Road and took only the TV set.

Earlier this week, at a different home, the same crime occurred.

Rossford police say the suspect is focusing on secluded homes that are hidden by trees or have a low visibility from the road.



As police are investigating, they remind the public to report any suspicious vehicles and people that you see in your neighborhoods.

