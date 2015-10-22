Ohio Senate votes to defund Planned Parenthood

On Wednesday, the Ohio Senate passed a bill to defund Planned Parenthood by a 23 to 10 vote. More than 20 people from across the state provided testimony both for and against the legislation.



In Toledo, Tiffany Runion says when she was 13-years-old, her family had no health insurance, she was suffering from a life-threatening illness and no healthcare company would service her, except Planned Parenthood.



"My grandma took me to Planned Parenthood, and they saved my life," she said. "I wouldn't be standing here if they hadn't been here."



Dr. Kimberly McBride, Associate Professor of Public Health at the University of Toledo, says the defunding issue is a public health and human rights concern.



"The bottom line is it presents the possibility that people who need sexual and reproductive health care will no longer have access to that," she said. "When we're thinking about who will bear the burden of losing these services, it's people who are already vulnerable, who are already underserved, and who don't have other options. We have huge proportions of our population needing access to sexual and reproductive healthcare, often times they don't have another provider available."



Planned Parenthood says it is the largest provider of reproductive healthcare in the United States.



Republicans have called for the organization to be defunded at the federal level, while Democrats say Planned Parenthood provides important healthcare for women. Opinions from both sides of the aisle have made funding Planned Parenthood a controversial issue, especially during election season.



"The morality side is one side of it and people certainly have their perspective on it, but when we look again at the health implications, some of the social implications, these services really still are needed," said Dr. McBride. "That's consistent with something experts around the world are saying."



With hundreds of centers across the nation, some people like Runion rely on the service for affordable healthcare.



"Toledoans need some place that will service them when no place else will," she said.



As far as the future of the organization, Dr. McBride is hopeful that a solution will be reached before defunding comes into play.



"I would think there are plenty of people who have a vested interest in making sure this doesn't become a trend, so I'm guessing that there would be some challenges in higher courts," she said.



Now that the legislation has passed in the Ohio Senate, the bill will go to the Ohio House, which has its own bill aimed at defunding Planned Parenthood.

