BGSU poll shows voters are split on Issue 3

Ohio could be the first state in the Midwest to legalize marijuana. But a new poll done by Bowling Green State University indicates that Issue 3 is too close to call.

“Voters are very evenly divided on the question of legalizing marijuana. But where they're not evenly divided is on the question of monopolies. So what we see is that folks are ambivalent about legalizing marijuana, but there's a strong majority in favor of amending the state constitution to prevent monopolies,” said David Jackson, Professor of Political Science at BGSU.

He says that could be due in part to the way that the Issue was set up.

“What’s happening is, it would appear that the folks who put together the pro-legalization referendum and made it into a monopoly made a strategic decision that was a poor one,” he said. “Because it looks like Issue 2 is going to pass. And Issue 3, right now, is very much too close to call.”

The poll surveyed more than 800 likely Ohio voters, asking their view on Issues 2 and 3 and also asking things like, "What's your religion and music preference?"

“Some of the expected demographics have come out the way we would've expected them to, so younger voters tend to be more in favor of legalization, those who identify themselves as born again Christians tend to be less in favor. We also found that music preference matters, in the sense that both classic rock and hip hop fans are more in support of legalization,” said Professor Jackson. “Now certainly, it can be said that demographic factors predict who would be a fan of certain kinds of music, but research also indicates that being part of a fan community of certain kinds of music is an identity choice, an independent identity choice, as well. And so being a fan of classic rock or being a fan of hip hop and being a part of those cultures can have an independent effect in terms of causing folks to support or oppose certain political issues. And in this case, it indicates support for legalizing marijuana.”

When putting together the poll, Jackson says the key was trying to guess what the electorate would likely like on November 3.

“If younger people, African Americans, and non-fundamentalist Christians turn out to vote, then there's a good chance that Issue 3 will pass. But if older voters, born-again Christians come out to vote in higher numbers, then it's not going to pass. So it's all about turnout,” he said. “We always say it's all about turnout, and that's sort of an easy and simplistic thing to say, it's never just about the sheer quantity of turnout, but who turns out. So it's not just about straight up numbers, but the breakdown within those numbers of who those voters are, because those groups of voters have very different preferences.”

Professor Jackson says we'll have to wait until the November 3 election to see the outcome.

More on the results here.

