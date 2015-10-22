OSHP investigating fatal crash on SR 199 in Fostoria

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 199 just north of US 23 in Fostoria Thursday.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office says the call came in around 1:39 p.m.

OSHP says 48-year-old Gary B. Hernandez of Toledo was heading northbound on SR 199 in a 2007 Chevrolet Utilimaster Van when he ran off the road and struck a street sign and utility pole. The van then rolled over Hernandez who was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Hernandez was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wood County Coroners Office was on scene. Drugs and alcohol use are not suspected.

