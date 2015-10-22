Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office arrests 40 in domestic violence sweep

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office says they made 40 arrests between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, during an area-wide domestic violence sweep.

There were 120 arrests made from Toledo to Youngstown, but the 40 arrests by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office were more than triple any other unit. The next highest number was 12, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says the sweep went smooth with nobody resisting arrest and nobody getting hurt in the process. The arrests ranged from 18-year-olds to people in their 70’s. And although the sweep was successful, he says he wants families to know they’re not alone.

"We are making an impact because we have to show the families of domestic violence that it’s not going to be tolerated, they’re not by themselves, they have assistance," Tharp said.

Joining Sheriff Tharp were others involved with domestic violence like Toledo's Police Chief George Kral, Lucas County Deputy Coroner Maneesha Pandey and Bethany House Executive Director Deidra Lashley. Even though most view this issue as a negative, Lashley says she finds a positive outlook.

"I love this day because it’s something that has to continue and it has to continue to be in the community’s eye, that domestic violence is a crime, that it's an epidemic in our community," Lashley said.

The office says domestic violence can be a gateway to other issues, like alcohol abuse, drug addiction and criminal behavior. They say their job is far from over.

"We can’t look the other way and we’re not going to. We will continue to do this day-in and day-out and every year we will have a round-up in the future," Tharp said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, click here for resource information.

