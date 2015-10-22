BGSU poll shows Ohio voters divided on pot legalization

When voters head to the polls on Nov. 3, Ohio could become the first state in the Midwest to legalize marijuana.



ResponsibleOhio is spearheading the push for Issue 3. It’s gained support from some groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, but faces oppositions from law enforcement across the state and Ohio’s Attorney General, Mike DeWine.



But according to a new Bowling Green State University poll, voters are divided.



The statewide poll was conducted by Zogby Analytics on Oct. 16 and 17 and surveyed 782 likely voters on the pot legalization issue.



The results found that 44.4 percent of “likely” voters support legalization, 42.9 percent oppose and 12.7 percent are undecided.



The divide is even closer when broken down by “definite” voters:

46 percent support legalization

45 percent are opposed

9 percent are undecided.

The survey also found that religion, age, race and music preference also play a role in how voters feel about the issue.

Religion:

Born-again Christians: 57.2 percent oppose

Protestants: 46.4 percent oppose

Catholics: 41.7 percent oppose

Age:

18-24: 55.4 percent support

55-69: 44.4 percent support

Race:

White: 43 percent support

Black: 58 percent support

Music preference:

Hip-hop: 66.7 percent support

Classic rock: 48.1 percent support

Pop: 43.5 percent support

Country: 41.5 percent support

