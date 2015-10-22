UAW ratifies Fiat Chrysler deal with 77% majority vote

United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler have confirmed the ratification of a new labor agreement between the two groups.

Members of United Auto Workers voted 77% in favor of the new agreement. The Toledo vote was much closer, however, with UAW Local 12 voting 55.2% in favor.

Other locals in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan had results closer to the national numbers. Local 1435 in Perrysburg Township passed the agreement with close to 63 percent. The president of Local 723 in Dundee, MI says 91 percent of production workers and 85 percent of skilled workers voted in favor of the contract.

A previously proposed deal had been shot down, raising the possibility of a strike. The new agreement is a four-year labor deal.

"The resolve of our membership and the dedication of our negotiating team has produced an agreement that affords UAW members a strong wage package and job security while still allowing the company to competitively produce high quality vehicles for our customers," said UAW President Dennis Williams.

In a statement, Fiat Chrysler said "this agreement represents an investment in our U.S. workforce and recognizes its contributions to the Company’s growth over the past six years."

Members at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor say the new agreement differs in many ways from the previous contract proposal that was voted down.

The new agreement guarantees current employment levels and offers to find work for employees closer to their homes.

Also included in the new deal is the possibility for entry-level workers to receive up to $29 per hour over eight years – eliminating the two-tier pay scale that compensated workers at a significantly lower level than senior colleagues. The new rate would be an increase from the current hourly rate of $19.

Health care costs will remain the same as in the previous agreement with the exception of an emergency room charge or visit.

