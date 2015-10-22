Doctors urge flu shots as season begins

Doctors in Ohio and Michigan are urging folks to get their flu shots. Both states have reported their first cases this season.

The Michigan Department of Health says four people have been diagnosed with the flu in the last two weeks.

In the first full week of October, two cases of the virus were reported in northwest Ohio with 11 reported statewide.

