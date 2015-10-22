10 at 10: Sandy Spang

Over the next two weeks, all seven Toledo mayoral candidates will be stopping by WTOL 11 News. They'll have ten minutes to answer our questions and those submitted by viewers.

Wednesday night it was Councilwoman Sandy Spang's turn.

She was elected as an at-large member of the Toledo City Council in 2013, where she has promoted the issues of economic development and fiscal responsibility. She's led the push to revitalize a retail center in the Beverly neighborhood, where she opened the "Plate 21" Coffee Shop. A graduate of Bowling Green, she and her husband manage a portfolio of residential and commercial real estate. She's also a mom to three college-aged children.

Watch the video above to hear her answers to your questions.

