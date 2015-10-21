TARTA to hold public meeting on proposed bus route change

A TARTA bus route could change by Jan. 2016, pending a public hearing and a vote.



Jim Gee, Toledo area TARTA general manager, says they'd like to take a portion off bus route 26 and add it to route 17, which runs between Lewis Avenue and Telegraph Road, along Alexis Road.



"One of the things we strive to be is on-time, being reliable means being on-time, and our on-time performance of route 26 was not as good as it could be," said Gee. "So, we're able to take that route, streamline it a little bit, while at the same time still provide the coverage through route 17, which had the capacity to provide that extra little bit of service. "



TARTA will hold a public meeting about the change on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The meeting is at 1127 W Central Avenue.



After getting public input, the board of trustees will vote on the route change.

