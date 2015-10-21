Law enforcement book at least three dozen in domestic violence roundup

Wanted suspects are off the streets and in jail after a domestic violence round up on Wednesday.

Several law enforcement agencies teamed up for it and at least three dozen people were booked into jail.

From one address to the next officials worked to track these people down.

Chad Baumhower is an investigator with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office. He says, "it's very important to get them in custody and taken into court so we can get some type of justice for these victims."

Some arrested were first time offenders, others are facing several charges.

"Some of them can be very dangerous. They have more than just domestic violence, they have backgrounds of drugs, some gang members, a lot of violent crimes. We're clearing up not just domestic violence warrants, but several other warrants as well," said Baumhower.

Officials hope the round up sends a message.

"People think that if they just let it go then they will get away with it. Fortunately, they don't get away with it because we are going to come out looking for you," said Baumhower.

The total number of people arrested should be released Thursday.

