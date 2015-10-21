Vandals target cars in west Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Several people who live near Asbury Park woke up to find their windows smashed out. Now they're frustrated.

They say there were at least four cars in the neighborhood hit.

John Bey's pickup truck was damaged. He had to put plastic over his windows.

"How would they like it if we went to their house and busted their windows? How would they feel exactly? Me, I'm fed up with it. It was never like this before and it's getting frustrating," said Bey.

People say they have notified police. They also say several people have security cameras in the area, so they're in the process of reviewing that footage.

If you have any information on who caused hundreds of dollars of damage to cars in that neighborhood call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

