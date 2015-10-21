Vandals target cars in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Vandals target cars in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Several people who live near Asbury Park woke up to find their windows smashed out. Now they're frustrated.

They say there were at least four cars in the neighborhood hit. 

John Bey's pickup truck was damaged. He had to put plastic over his windows. 

"How would they like it if we went to their house and busted their windows? How would they feel exactly? Me, I'm fed up with it. It was never like this before and it's getting frustrating," said Bey. 

People say they have notified police. They also say several people have security cameras in the area, so they're in the process of reviewing that footage. 

If you have any information on who caused hundreds of dollars of damage to cars in that neighborhood call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

